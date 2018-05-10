Paying Homage to Royal Gems and Their Celebrated Jewelers

In advance of the royal wedding—swiftly approaching on May 19—we pay homage to some regal jewels, many of which have passed through the hands of noble men and women. Whether it’s Queen Elizabeth’s three-pound gem-laden Imperial State Crown or the Duchess of Cambridge’s sentimentally charged 12-carat sapphire engagement ring, many noble jewels continue to turn heads and inspire modern styles. We also spotlight a handful of creations, from Andrew Grima’s innovative art jewelry (which caught the eye of Prince Philip) to Stephen Webster’s new custom tiara service.

Read on to discover a selection of stunning ornaments that truly reign supreme.