Personalized Jewelry You’ll Want to Wear Every Day
These pieces get personal but still stay classy.
Personalized jewelry is worth its weight in gold (or silver or platinum). By capturing a beloved’s name, a life-changing date, or meaningful emblems, a custom design becomes an instant classic—an inscribed band just might outshine a diamond ring, and a necklace with handpicked charms could edge out a string of pearls. Here we highlight seven designers making some of our favorite personalized pieces.