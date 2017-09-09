Preview the World’s Hottest Haute Jewels at La Biennale Paris

When La Biennale Paris opens its doors on September 11, guests will be treated to a fresh collection of some of the world’s finest and most luxurious contemporary jewelers. Boghossian and Nirav Modi return for a second year, while Anna Hu, Glenn Spiro, and Moussaieff join the legendary antique fair (formerly known as La Biennale des Antiquaires) for the very first time.

These are the pieces that are certain to capture collectors’ attentions and remain in their minds long after the show is over.