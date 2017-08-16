Hoop Dreams: 6 Classically Cool Hoop Earrings

6 designers take on a modern classic.

August 16, 2017
6 Classically Cool Hoop Earrings

The hoop earring has cemented its place as a modern jewelry classic—the kind of evergreen staple that should have a place in every woman’s jewelry wardrobe, like diamond studs or a tennis bracelet. Lately, designers have been upping the ante on the standard hoop, using the seemingly simple circle as a canvas for creativity. Whether it’s a bold new silhouette or gemstone embellishments, these six earrings prove that the hoop is anything but basic.

