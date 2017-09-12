Tagua Nut Is an Ethical Alternative to Animal Ivory

In an effort to raise awareness about the plight of the tens of thousands of elephants killed for their tusks every year, Alexandra Mor, John Hardy, and Coomi are among the jewelers who have created one-of-a-kind pieces using the tagua nut, a beautiful and sustainable alternative to elephant ivory.

Mor first approached Vogue Italia with the tagua nut theme for its annual New York exhibit after discovering the nut in her search for an ivory alternative. The seed of a palm native to South America, it lends itself to intricate carving once properly dried, and it has the beauty and warmth of ivory without the cruelty. Currently on sabbatical with her family in Bali, Mor has been deeply inspired by Indonesian art and culture and has collaborated with local artisans in the making of her creations.

John Hardy’s new designer Hollie Bonneville Barden debuted a high jewelry piece that also bears its Eastern influence with elegance. It features a breathtaking carved locket made from the tagua nut that depicts the Balinese brand’s iconic naga, or mythical dragon figure.

With the designers donating a portion of the proceeds from jewel sales on 1stdibs.com to preserving elephant habitats, jewelry lovers have the opportunity to do good while looking good. Here is our pick of the best.