The Colorful Enamel Jewelry That’s Made for Spring

These seven artful designs have fun, colorful details.

Colorful Enamel Jewelry

The phrase “wearable art” often gets thrown around when discussing jewelry, which can be a bit misleading. It’s tough to compare a tennis bracelet to a Picasso, but enamel—a variety of glass that can be used to embellish metal with vibrant, glossy color—is one of the best ways to display a jeweler’s artistry.

This centuries-old technique can be applied in numerous different styles, from abstract patterns to lifelike painted portraits. Lately, jewelers have been using enamel in strikingly modern designs with a wow-factor that doesn’t rely on gemstones.

Whether your tastes are minimal or ornate, these seven pieces prove that enameled gold can be every bit as creative—and covetable—as a painted canvas.

