The Colorful Enamel Jewelry That’s Made for Spring

The phrase “wearable art” often gets thrown around when discussing jewelry, which can be a bit misleading. It’s tough to compare a tennis bracelet to a Picasso, but enamel—a variety of glass that can be used to embellish metal with vibrant, glossy color—is one of the best ways to display a jeweler’s artistry.

This centuries-old technique can be applied in numerous different styles, from abstract patterns to lifelike painted portraits. Lately, jewelers have been using enamel in strikingly modern designs with a wow-factor that doesn’t rely on gemstones.

Whether your tastes are minimal or ornate, these seven pieces prove that enameled gold can be every bit as creative—and covetable—as a painted canvas.