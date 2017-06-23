Top 5 Jewelry Pieces for Summer

Founder of luxe Dallas boutique Forty Five Ten shares his must-have jewelry pieces for summer.

By on June 23, 2017
James Banks’ signature Lightkeeper pendants

Summer is officially here! And we’re ready to celebrate the season with some fun, lightweight, and vibrant jewelry. Brian Bolke, co-founder and president of chic, trend-setting Dallas fashion and jewelry boutique Forty Five Ten shares his recommendations for five must-have designs. Whether you prefer stacked bangles or quirky pendants, these pieces will brighten your summer.

