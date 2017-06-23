Top 5 Jewelry Pieces for Summer
Founder of luxe Dallas boutique Forty Five Ten shares his must-have jewelry pieces for summer.
VIEW SLIDESHOW
Summer is officially here! And we’re ready to celebrate the season with some fun, lightweight, and vibrant jewelry. Brian Bolke, co-founder and president of chic, trend-setting Dallas fashion and jewelry boutique Forty Five Ten shares his recommendations for five must-have designs. Whether you prefer stacked bangles or quirky pendants, these pieces will brighten your summer.