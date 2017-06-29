Trend to Watch: Scent Bottle Jewelry

VIEW SLIDESHOW

In addition to their ability to appeal to the physical senses, jewelry and scents share a more abstract yet equally potent quality: their precious appeal to our emotions. In the same way jewelry can act as a reminder of someone or something, a favorite scent—whether it be your own or that of a loved one—can instantly transport you back to a specific moment in time. The ancient tradition of wearing that scent in a precious bottle slung around your neck has been revived in the modern jewels have featured here.