Trend to Watch: Scent Bottle Jewelry
Keep your signature scent close with these chic new perfume bottles.
VIEW SLIDESHOW
In addition to their ability to appeal to the physical senses, jewelry and scents share a more abstract yet equally potent quality: their precious appeal to our emotions. In the same way jewelry can act as a reminder of someone or something, a favorite scent—whether it be your own or that of a loved one—can instantly transport you back to a specific moment in time. The ancient tradition of wearing that scent in a precious bottle slung around your neck has been revived in the modern jewels have featured here.