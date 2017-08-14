Lariats: The Perfect Necklace for Right Now

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Fashion’s recent resort collections have put sensual, feminine styles in the limelight—from Prada’s gauzy lingerie-inspired frocks to Chanel’s languid goddess gowns. While those looks may not be hitting stores for a few months, it’s a pitch-perfect style to channel the dog days of summer—and there’s no better complement to breezy, skin-baring outfits than a delicate lariat necklace. With sinuous lines designed to frame a woman’s décolletage, lariats bring an effortless elegance to everything from bikinis to sundresses. And with necklaces like these, what more does one need to wear?