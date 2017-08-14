Lariats: The Perfect Necklace for Right Now
The ideal piece of jewelry for the dog days of summer.
Fashion’s recent resort collections have put sensual, feminine styles in the limelight—from Prada’s gauzy lingerie-inspired frocks to Chanel’s languid goddess gowns. While those looks may not be hitting stores for a few months, it’s a pitch-perfect style to channel the dog days of summer—and there’s no better complement to breezy, skin-baring outfits than a delicate lariat necklace. With sinuous lines designed to frame a woman’s décolletage, lariats bring an effortless elegance to everything from bikinis to sundresses. And with necklaces like these, what more does one need to wear?