Trend to Watch: Wearable Jewelry Masterpieces

By on July 3, 2017
VIEW SLIDESHOW
Larkspur and Hawk earrings, hand-painted using egg tempera, gold, and palladium leaff

A favorite pastime of mine is spotting jewelry in paintings. Whether it be an Elizabethan dandy’s multiple strings of pearls or a Victorian woman’s mourning jewels, these pieces are a fascinating glimpse into what was most prized in a particular culture or period of time.

It was during the Georgian era that the art form of eye miniatures took off among the wealthy. The fad for wearing a tiny painting of your mystery lover’s eye on a ring or pendant was started by who else but George IV, who first had one painted for his lover, the scandalously Catholic and twice-widowed Maria Fitzherbert.

Today, designers are creating scandal-free—but no less beautiful—jewelry incorporating miniature paintings once again. The gems featured here are quite literally wearable masterpieces.

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Jewelry