// RR One

Exceptionally Rare 102-Carat White Diamond is Now for Sale

Sotheby’s unveils a record-breaking white diamond.

By on February 8, 2018
Sotheby's White Diamond

Related Articles

Sotheby’s London has unveiled an exceptional 102.34 carat white diamond—it is considered the largest and purest example ever unearthed, and the rarest white diamond ever to come to market. The gem is available for private purchase through the Sotheby’s Diamonds salon on New Bond Street, and its final sale price is expected to top $30 million—which is the current auction record for a white diamond, set back in 2013 at a sale by Sotheby’s Hong Kong.

The gem is the only known round brilliant-cut diamond over 100 carats with the highest cut, color and clarity grades from the Gemological Institute of America. The diamond is reported to be internally and externally flawless and boast exquisite symmetry. It has also been categorized as a Type 11a diamond, a subgroup comprising less than 2% of all gem diamonds. Diamonds referred to as Type 11a are considered the most chemically pure and are coveted for their transparency.

This diamond was originally part of a 425-carat rough sourced from a mine in Botswana by De Beers. Over the course of six months, artisans from Diacore, a South Africa-based manufacturer, carved the gem into its radiant a round shape.

Sotheby's White Diamond

102.34 carat Flawless diamond  Photo: Courtesy Sotheby's

“This stone is over 100 carats of flawless perfection,” Patti Wong, Founder and Chairman of Sotheby’s Diamonds, said in a release from the auction house. “In the course of my long career, which has brought me close to some of the greatest stones the earth has ever yielded, I have not encountered anything quite like this. With its outstanding weight, its perfect colour, clarity and cut, it is a masterpiece of nature brought to life by human hand, blazing with a brilliant firework-like display of almost every colour on the spectrum —mesmerising to behold.

Only seven D-color diamonds weighing more than 100 carats have ever been brought to auction—and none were round brilliant cuts. The auction record for any diamond is held by the Pink Star, which sold for $71 million at Sotheby’s Hong Kong in 2017.

The diamond will be on view at the Sotheby’s Diamonds’ Bond Street salon.

More Jewelry

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

Latest Galleries in Jewelry

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Magazine

Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!

Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad