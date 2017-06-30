Stephen Webster Launches Men’s Pop-up Shop at Harrods in London

Renowned British jeweler Stephen Webster is giving men’s jewelry the spotlight at his newly opened pop-up at Harrods in London. Called Exclusively Men, the space displays a range of Webster’s most beloved men’s accessories, including cufflinks, tuxedo studs, signet rings, bracelets, and pieces from his Beasts of London collection, which are inspired by the Queen’s Beasts—bold animal sculptures found on some of London’s most iconic buildings. Many pieces from the Beasts line are handcrafted locally, made in 18-carat yellow or rose gold and accented with diamonds, black sapphires, and vibrant rubies. The pop-up’s interior design reflects the jewelry’s glamorously edgy aesthetic; London-based contemporary street artist D*Face splashed the walls with a fantastical, comic book-style mural, in which horizontal stripes of gray, blue, red, and yellow surround a horned woman embracing a Frankenstein-like man on a motorcycle.

In addition to jewelry, the new Exclusively Men space in Knightsbridge will also offer an array of non-jewelry accessories—a mix of Webster’s own creations and a curation of his favorites—including belts, diamond-embellished vape pipes, and Beasts—an exquisite series of handcrafted chef’s knives, priced at $30,000 for a set.