Stephen Webster Launches Men’s Pop-up Shop at Harrods in London

London’s iconic department store welcomes Stephen Webster’s men’s jewelry and accessories in a vibrant new space.

By on June 30, 2017
Jewelry room with comic book-style image on the wall of a horned woman embracing a Frankenstein-like man on a motorcycle
  View Gallery — 9   Photos

Related Articles

Renowned British jeweler Stephen Webster is giving men’s jewelry the spotlight at his newly opened pop-up at Harrods in London. Called Exclusively Men, the space displays a range of Webster’s most beloved men’s accessories, including cufflinks, tuxedo studs, signet rings, bracelets, and pieces from his Beasts of London collection, which are inspired by the Queen’s Beasts—bold animal sculptures found on some of London’s most iconic buildings. Many pieces from the Beasts line are handcrafted locally, made in 18-carat yellow or rose gold and accented with diamonds, black sapphires, and vibrant rubies. The pop-up’s interior design reflects the jewelry’s glamorously edgy aesthetic; London-based contemporary street artist D*Face splashed the walls with a fantastical, comic book-style mural, in which horizontal stripes of gray, blue, red, and yellow surround a horned woman embracing a Frankenstein-like man on a motorcycle.

In addition to jewelry, the new Exclusively Men space in Knightsbridge will also offer an array of non-jewelry accessories—a mix of Webster’s own creations and a curation of his favorites—including belts, diamond-embellished vape pipes, and Beasts—an exquisite series of handcrafted chef’s knives, priced at $30,000 for a set.

More Jewelry

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Jewelry

More From Our Brands

ad