Stephen Webster Collabs with Pro Skateboarder for Edgy New Jewelry

Perennially modish British jewelry designer Stephen Webster has partnered with 20-year-old Londoner, professional skateboarder, and artist Blondey McCoy for a lively 12-piece collection of 14-karat gold pendant necklaces, chain bracelets and rings.

Called Thames—a nod to McCoy’s vivid streetwear-inspired fashion brand, Thames London—the new line melds Webster’s signature handcraftsmanship and high-end materials with McCoy’s contemporary edge. Each piece draws inspiration from elements associated with the city of London, including a Thames coat of arms, a reimagined Thames TV network logo, and a star-like “T”—a motif rendered into bracelet links, embossed on single drop earrings, and inlayed into rings with onyx and oxblood ceramic.

A silhouette of London’s beloved Eros—a statue that stands outside Piccadilly Circus—is placed on spinning rings and pendants. McCoy’s love of flash is well-known; he regularly sports centuries-old pinky rings, and his smile reveals a gold tooth in place of his left front incisor (which he lost performing a skateboarding stunt as a teen).

“I’ve always thought that co-branded projects are rendered somewhat pointless if the product is something that either party could have produced independently,” says McCoy in a press release. “In a time in which anyone is bombarded with ‘Tee Shirt Brand x Tee Shirt Brand’ branded tee shirts, I hope that Thames’s name in gold, diamonds and gem stones provides a breath of fresh air from the tedium of fashion.”

The limited collection debuted September 19 and is available exclusively in Stephen Webster boutiques in Beverly Hills and London, and at Thames London stores. Items range in price from $460 to $14,900.