This is the World’s Largest Star Sapphire (and It’s Named After Angelia Jolie)

Beverly Hills jewelry designer Robert Procop unveils an 888-carat star sapphire.

By on October 3, 2017
888-Carat Star Sapphire

On October 5, legendary Beverly Hills-based jewelry designer Robert Procop will debut the world’s largest GIA-certified star sapphire at Saks Fifth Avenue at South Coast Plaza in Orange County, California.

This smoke-hued black star sapphire has a central bright spot that emits shimmering rays outward—the term for this effect is asterism, from the Latin word astrum (for “star”) and occurs in just a handful of gems.

888-carat star sapphire

Black star sapphire bracelet from Exceptional Jewels collection.  Photo: Courtesy Robert Procop

Weighing in at a stunning 888.88 carats, the Star of Angelina—named for actress, film maker and philanthropist Angelia Jolie—anchors a necklace that includes 70 additional black star sapphires, all set in 18-karat rose gold. The gem was sourced from a mine in Queensland, Australia’s Anakie Sapphire Fields, and the Star of Angelina is priced at $5,000,000.

Black sapphire Cabochon-necklace

Black sapphire cabochon necklace from Exceptional Jewels collection.  Photo: Courtesy Robert Procop

The necklace will be accompanied by 10 new pieces from Procop and Jolie’s Exceptional Jewels collection; proceeds from sales will be donated to charity.  Following its debut in Southern California, the necklace will be displayed at Saks Fifth Avenue locations in Bal Harbour, Florida and Palm Desert, California, concluding at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. this December.

888-carat star sapphire

Black star sapphire ring from Exceptional Jewels collection.  Photo: Courtesy Robert Procop

