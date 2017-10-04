This is the World’s Largest Star Sapphire (and It’s Named After Angelia Jolie)

On October 5, legendary Beverly Hills-based jewelry designer Robert Procop will debut the world’s largest GIA-certified star sapphire at Saks Fifth Avenue at South Coast Plaza in Orange County, California.

This smoke-hued black star sapphire has a central bright spot that emits shimmering rays outward—the term for this effect is asterism, from the Latin word astrum (for “star”) and occurs in just a handful of gems.

Weighing in at a stunning 888.88 carats, the Star of Angelina—named for actress, film maker and philanthropist Angelia Jolie—anchors a necklace that includes 70 additional black star sapphires, all set in 18-karat rose gold. The gem was sourced from a mine in Queensland, Australia’s Anakie Sapphire Fields, and the Star of Angelina is priced at $5,000,000.

The necklace will be accompanied by 10 new pieces from Procop and Jolie’s Exceptional Jewels collection; proceeds from sales will be donated to charity. Following its debut in Southern California, the necklace will be displayed at Saks Fifth Avenue locations in Bal Harbour, Florida and Palm Desert, California, concluding at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. this December.