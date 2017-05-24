Trend to Watch: Wild and Wearable Animal Jewelry

If of-the-moment jewelry trends seem to stampede past you, stick with a time-honored classic—animal-themed designs are a great go-to. Sometimes playful, sometimes provocative, these lively creations always add intrigue.

Temple St. Clair

Temple St. Clair’s new Lion Cub Collection spotlights the fascinating feline in 18-karat gold designs such as the lion’s head earrings shown here ($3,500). A portion of the collection’s proceeds will benefit the Lion Guardians organization, which focuses on protecting the big cats and creating sustainable solutions for symbiotic human and animal coexistence across Kenya and Tanzania. (templestclair.com)

Assael

This pendant from century-old pearl purveyor Assael depicts a pair of diamond-coated orangutans dangling from a golden South Sea cultured pearl. The design is part of Assael’s Endangered Species Collection, made in collaboration with London designer Julie Parker. Each piece in the series spotlights an animal known to be at risk of extinction, and proceeds from each sale benefit the Tusk conservation organization. (assael.com or 212.819.0060)

David Webb

Black and white and chic all over—these 18-karat gold zebra stripe double hook earrings from David Webb stand out from the pack. Each is streaked with black and white enamel and accented with glimmering gold (price upon request). (davidwebb.com)

Anita Ko

At first glance, this coiled up Anita Ko ring is a trendy stack of 18-karat gold and diamonds. Look more closely to see the smoothly tapered head of two tsavorite-eyed snakes facing off in a swirling embrace ($14,700). (anitako.com)

Roberto Coin

We’d happily ride into the sunset wearing Roberto Coin’s Cheval bangle. The wind-whipped rose gold manes of its five horses shine under white diamond-studded bridles ($27,000). This Italian-made design will appeal to elite equestrians and any stylish individual with good horse sense. (us.robertocoin.com)

Qeelin

In celebration of 2017—the Year of the Rooster in the Chinese zodiac—Hong Kong’s Qeelin created just eight designs, including this diamond- and ruby-covered 18-karat white gold rooster necklace ($192,280). (CH Premier, Qeelin.com)

Oscar Heyman

Oscar Heyman’s colorful hummingbird brooch captures the diminutive nectar-sipper mid-flight; its ruby-covered throat stretches forward, its sapphire eyes and gold beak in search of the next fragrant flower. Vibrant yellow and white diamonds glimmer on its wings and tail, and tropical green tsavorites coat its head and body ($27,000). (oscarheyman.com)