Van Cleef & Arpels L’Arche de Noé Installation Debuts in New York City

Noah’s Ark is docking in New York City. Beginning November 3 through 19, Van Cleef & Arpels is bringing their L’Arche de Noé scenography installation to America for the first time. Designed by Robert Wilson, L’Arche—which was introduced in Paris last fall and shown in Hong Kong earlier this year—the installation immerses visitors in a multisensory experience from the moment they step inside. The soothing melodies of Arvo Pärt’s Spiegel im Spiegel play in the background, while an oceanic-inspired video dances on the vessel’s walls, occasionally interrupted by a flash of lightning and clap of thunder. It is truly a voyage for the senses.

Staying true to the legendary biblical tale, 60 gem-studded animal clips from Van Cleef’s high jewelry collection are coupled together in each of L’Arche’s wall-mounted jewel cases.

The designs feature an array of both real and mythological creatures. The fanciful Pégase clip showcases the mighty flying horse in a jaw-dropping array of diamonds, violet sapphires, rubies, and coral; the Pingouins clip in white- and yellow-gold, diamonds, turquoise, tourmalines, lapis lazuli, and onyx spotlights an affectionate pair of embracing penguins; a couple of playful zebras come together in stripes of diamonds with onyx or lapis lazuli, while two cozy Ours Blancs (white bears) are set in 18-karat white gold with pearls, diamonds, sapphires, and mother-of-pearl.

The Van Cleef & Arpels L’Arche de Noé, with concept and design by Robert Wilson, will be open to the public at the Cedar Lake event space in Chelsea, New York until November 19.