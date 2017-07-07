A Stunning New Gold Collection from VanLeles: Jewelry with a Heart

This fall, London-based designer Vania Leles will debut the Sahara collection, a new line of 18-karat gold jewelry that will benefit Women for Women International, an organization that helps women in Western Africa gain access to vital education and work opportunities. Before launching her brand, VanLeles Diamonds, in 2011, Leles worked for top-tier jewelry houses Graff Diamonds and De Beers, as well as Sotheby’s jewelry department. Leles now applies her deep knowledge of high-quality gems and distinctive, elegant style to each of her collections.

Women for Women International is a worthy partner for Leles; the organization has helped more than 462,000 marginalized women in countries affected by war and conflict. According to Women for Women, it serves women in 8 countries offering support, tools, and access to life-changing skills to move from crisis and poverty to stability and economic self-sufficiency.

The new 16-piece Sahara collection includes earrings, cuff bracelets, necklaces/chokers, and rings in sleek, contemporary designs. Each design is crafted from fair-mined gold and ethically-sourced diamonds and made with captivating, conical motifs inspired by the thatched rooftops of traditional desert and West African tribal houses. The collection will be available online, as well as at Cayen Collection and Neiman Marcus stores in the U.S. this September.