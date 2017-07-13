// RR One

GET THE MAGAZINE

Subscribe today and save up to 66%*, plus get free access to the iPad and iPhone editions.

Subscribe

Vibrant New Jewelry from Bulgari Celebrates Italian Traditions

Colorful new jewelry that evokes la dolce vita.

By on July 12, 2017
Bulgari's Festa collection includes a diamond popsicle

Related Articles

Italian jewelry house Bulgari has unveiled its new Festa collection, a colorful medley of designs that call to mind some of Italy’s most vibrant traditions—from gelati to Roman royal style and beyond. Going on 133 years in the jewelry business, Bulgari is reasserting its reputation as one of the planet’s foremost authorities on large, high-quality gems with Festa. The collection is comprised of more than 100 pieces—brooches, earrings, rings, and necklaces—spread over three lines: Festa Italiana, Regal Festa, and Festa of Precious Stones.

https://robbreportedit.files.wordpress.com/2017/07/bulgari_use.jpg?w=4724&h=2658 features a dimaond lollipop

Festa Italiana focuses on time-honored festivities, like colorful rings topped with luscious cake-like baubles; brooches in the form of ice cream desserts. The famed Palio horse race in Siena and the Tarantella folk dance are also payed homage in this line, which boasts a colorful medley of rubies, malachite, jade, coral, and turquoise.

Pieces in the Regal Festa line bow to Rome’s bold, fashionable princispessas with large diamonds, pink gold, and grand sapphires in ornate platinum settings. In Festa of Precious Stones, Bulgari crafted designs that spotlight stunning stones from around the world—amethysts, diamonds, rubies, and emeralds—many of which took years to find and procure. Among the standouts is Il Magnifico, a diamond-studded necklace that framed a 180-carat sugarloaf sapphire in a pendant; and Il Grandioso, a necklace that spotlights a 53-carat Colombian emerald.

Bulgari Fest jewlery collection

 

More Jewelry

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Jewelry

More From Our Brands

ad