Saks Fifth Avenue Opens the Wellery (a One-Stop Shop for Fitness Fans)

Saks Fifth Avenue’s flagship store in Midtown is now—at least temporarily—a one-stop shop for fashionable types looking for a fitness fix. The iconic luxury department store has opened The Wellery, a 16,000-square foot space that occupies nearly all of its second level.

Upon arrival, the Wellery Concierge can guide guests through the new fitness-focused floor, an airy loft-like area comprised of 22 free flowing spaces that provide a variety of services and products. Offerings range from sports-therapy massages, pink Himalayan salt rooms (sitting in them can help reduce inflammation), non-toxic manicures and au courant athleisure wear, to supplements, guided meditations, boot camps and indoor spin classes.

Saks’ Wellery is also stocked with nutrient-driven snack and drink options—among them, fresh pressed elixirs from Moon Juice and packets of HFactor, a new hydrogen-infused water touted for its rehydration and antioxidant benefits. Guests can drop in and take one of the Wellery’s more than 1,200 fitness classes, or schedule a massage or facial at the space’s Skinney MedSpa. The Wellery concept shop will remain open until October.