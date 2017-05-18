World’s Most Expensive Pair of Earrings Sell in Geneva

By on May 18, 2017
Earrings set world record at Sotheby's sale
After a tense back-and-forth between in-the-room and telephone bidders, the world’s most expensive pair of earrings was sold to an as-yet unidentified international buyer. Dubbed the Apollo Blue and Artemis Pink, each earring was auctioned off separately; the 14.5-carat fancy vivid blue diamond drop earring went for just over $42 million and minutes later the same buyer locked down the corresponding 16-carat fancy intense pink diamond earring for $15.34 million after a rousing battle with a bidder in the room. The sale of both designs to the same buyer makes them the world’s most expensive earrings, at $57.4 million.

This auction and those of the past few years prove that the interest in colored diamonds continues to grow, garnering exceedingly high numbers at auction and breaking all previous records. (sothebys.com)

