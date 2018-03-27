Formula One’s Daniel Ricciardo Unveils Limited-Edition Orlebar Brown Collab

Car racing has always gone hand in hand with watches and style, inspiring everything from Richard Mille’s McLaren timepiece to Diesel’s Ducati motorcycle jacket. But swim trunks may very well be a first. Australian Formula One Driver Daniel Ricciardo has teamed up with British label Orlebar Brown on a three-piece line of luxury swimwear. The 28-year-old driver, known for his 27 podium finishes, created three shorts inspired by his favorite destinations. “I always like the design and style of their swim shorts, so when the opportunity arose to work together, it made sense and was an easy choice,” says Ricciardo.

The luxury swimwear brand has been known for its stylish swim shorts—which easily transition from the beach to the club house—since its inception in 2007 and has since expanded into a full range of resort wear. The company’s tailored approach to swimwear upped the ante on old classics and encouraged the change in men’s style from the longboard short to a more refined mid-length style (although the brand offers its shorts in a range of lengths).

The new limited-edition collection updates Orlebar Brown’s mid-length Bulldog style with images and designs based on Ricciardo’s two favorite travel destinations. The “Monaco” comes with an aerial image of the tony French Mediterranean coastal city, which Ricciardo visits annually for its famous Formula One Monaco Grand Prix race. Austin, Texas, inspired another pair adorned with drawings of cowboy hats, barbecue ribs, cacti, fishing poles, and race car flags.

“Austin is one of my favorite places in the world, and I wanted to capture on the swim shorts in a beautiful mess the things I love about the city and Texas that I love most: food, music, street art, and racing,” says Ricciardo. “The outdoors in both Monaco and Texas are beautiful, so I try and get outside as much as I can while I’m there. The southern style food in Austin is stand out, and Monaco has some particularly good Italian restaurants, which I enjoy.” On the third pair, Ricciardo got cheeky in a pattern that nods to the American pin-up girl in a bikini in a repeating navy and white pattern, that will surely rev a few engines.

The trio of swim shorts is a unique collaboration that focuses on Ricciardo’s personality perhaps more than the sport itself. Ranging in price from $295 to $365 and available this month, each pair is made in Europe and features net lining, Orlebar Brown’s signature adjustable side fasteners, rear darts, and a shaped waistband for the best possible fit.