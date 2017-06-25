Now’s Your Chance to Nab a Piece of Ermenegildo Zegna’s Latest Runway Show

Much-loved Italian brand Ermenegildo Zegna has not shied away from the fashion industry’s ever-controversial see-now-buy-now concept. The 107-year old house made its first foray into this new model with its fall collection, making a limited number of runway looks available to be ordered made-to-measure directly after the show. It’s a nuanced move that struck a delicate balance between the traditional exclusivity of luxury menswear and the break-neck pace of social media and fast fashion.

Now, with the debut of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection—the first summer collection for new artistic director Alessandro Sartori—the Zegna team has done it again. They’ve made 12 of the collection’s couture looks, ranging from athletics-inspired suiting to statement-making striped and salmon coats, available to be ordered made-to-measure in select boutiques around the world through the first of July.

Those not willing to wait six to eight weeks for their made-to-measure looks to be delivered can still grab a piece of the runway show, as the brand has also made the collection’s signature sneaker available to purchase now. The subtly statement Tiziano sneaker ($895) is available in two colors—a subdued army green and a creamy white—both accented by a supersized version of the brand’s trademark Triple Stich logo in rich Vicuña brown.

Both of the streetwear-inspired high-top sneakers are rendered in luxurious calfskin leather, and are sure to be a surprisingly versatile addition to any wardrobe. Style them for a casual day at the office with a skinny suit (or Zegna’s jogger-style trousers, shown in the latest collection). Or for the weekend, team them up with broken-in denim and a bomber jacket.