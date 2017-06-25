You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Now’s Your Chance to Nab a Piece of Ermenegildo Zegna’s Latest Runway Show

Sneakers and select looks from the menswear powerhouse’s newest collection are available now.

By on June 25, 2017
Ermenegildo Zegna’s Latest Runway Show 2018 runway show

Much-loved Italian brand Ermenegildo Zegna has not shied away from the fashion industry’s ever-controversial see-now-buy-now concept. The 107-year old house made its first foray into this new model with its fall collection, making a limited number of runway looks available to be ordered made-to-measure directly after the show. It’s a nuanced move that struck a delicate balance between the traditional exclusivity of luxury menswear and the break-neck pace of social media and fast fashion.

Now, with the debut of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2018 collection—the first summer collection for new artistic director Alessandro Sartori—the Zegna team has done it again. They’ve made 12 of the collection’s couture looks, ranging from athletics-inspired suiting to statement-making striped and salmon coats, available to be ordered made-to-measure in select boutiques around the world through the first of July.

Those not willing to wait six to eight weeks for their made-to-measure looks to be delivered can still grab a piece of the runway show, as the brand has also made the collection’s signature sneaker available to purchase now. The subtly statement Tiziano sneaker ($895) is available in two colors—a subdued army green and a creamy white—both accented by a supersized version of the brand’s trademark Triple Stich logo in rich Vicuña brown.

Both of the streetwear-inspired high-top sneakers are rendered in luxurious calfskin leather, and are sure to be a surprisingly versatile addition to any wardrobe. Style them for a casual day at the office with a skinny suit (or Zegna’s jogger-style trousers, shown in the latest collection). Or for the weekend, team them up with broken-in denim and a bomber jacket.

Ermenegildo Zegna Tiziano sneaker

