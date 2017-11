Brought to you by ILTM and Robb Report, the Leaders of Luxury web series explores the future of luxury through the eyes of those who are determining it—the visionaries behind the world’s premiere brands. In this episode, we sit down with Pierre Lagrange, Belgian financier and owner of the iconic Huntsman Savile Row, a 168-year-old tailoring house known for its expert combination of heritage craftsmanship and thoroughly modern menswear.