14 Stylish Father’s Day Gifts to Keep Dad Looking Sharp

Finding the right gift for the well-dressed dad can be a challenge, though not for lack of selection. Analysis paralysis often sets in when shopping for the perfect apparel or accessories, hence the need for our carefully curated list. We’ve picked items from a number of our favorite brands—Bottega Veneta, Tom Ford, and Salvatore Ferragamo, to name a few—sure to put a grin on your father’s face and show him how much you care.

Charvet Tie

Ties remain the quintessential easy option for those dapper office-bound dads. Charvet is a Parisian mainstay when it comes to craftsmanship and quality in ties (and dress shirts), and this blue geometric-patterned option ($245) is a wonderful choice that is neither too loud nor too understated. Dad will thank you.

Moncler Gamme Bleu Sweatshirt

This cozy Moncler sweatshirt ($805) proves that comfortable attire for lounging around the house doesn’t need to be frumpy. Its ultra-soft cotton and polymer blend will coax even the most active dads to curl up for an afternoon on the couch.

Garrett Leight California Optical Hampton Sunglasses

Just like shoes or a belt, the right pair of sunglasses can complete a look, so giving dad a fresh pair of tortoise shell shades will surely be a hit. Los Angeles–based Garrett Leight offers a number of different frame styles in the classic pattern to suit a broad range of preferences, including the Hampton Sun ($395), seen below.

Bottega Veneta Army-Green Card Case

There are dads out there still fumbling with overstuffed wallets, and card cases like the classic Intrecciato woven leather bifold ($360) from Bottega Veneta are the perfect cure. Available in a multitude of tones, you’ll have plenty of options to match your dad’s favored wardrobe colors.

Ermenegildo Zegna Second Skin Jacket

Designed with travel comfort in mind, Zegna’s entire Second Skin Capsule Collection—one of the first collections executed by the brand’s new artistic director, Alessandro Sartori—is worthy of gifting to dad this June. The wool-and-silk blend of the Poplin jacket ($1,995) will ensure he stays cool, comfortable, and dry wherever his travels take him.

Eton Navy & White Striped Seersucker Shirt

Seersucker is a summer staple no dad (or any man, for that matter) should be without. If yours has yet to be seen in the classic rippled fabric, this navy and white seersucker shirt from Eton ($275) will be a welcome addition that would pair nicely with a number of our favorite summer sneakers.

Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Collection Apollo Backpack

The backpack trend is still going strong, and this year, Louis Vuitton has added a playful nautical-themed backpack ($2,470) to their collection celebrating the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series. The subtle navy pack pays nod to the Cup’s logo colors, yet isn’t so heavily themed that it would look out of place away from the regatta.

Vilebrequin Swim Trunks

It may finally be time for Dad to transition away from his beloved Speedos. Enter Vilebrequin, whose broad range of swim trunks comes in all sorts of patterns and colors to suit your individual taste, though we’re partial to this rorschach-esque turtle print ($250).

Tom Ford Neroli Gift Set

Cologne is another classic dad gift that’s hard to ignore, and Tom Ford’s line of fragrances is always a good choice. The Neroli Gift Set ($430) includes a duo of summer-appropriate scents that will remind its recipient that vacation season is finally right around the corner.

Salvatore Ferragamo Gancio Bit Driver Moccasin

Ferragamo driving shoes are a longstanding brand staple that deserve a spot in every closet. Comfortable enough for a full day on your feet and versatile enough to pair with just about anything, your dad will never want to take them off. The Gancio Bit Driver Moccasin (from $495) comes in an array of colors and is available in calfskin and suede.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Geographic

Launched alongside the Master Chronograph we recently reviewed, the new Master Geographic from Jaeger-LeCoultre. Aside from their increased visual appeal—drawing influence from the vintage realm—the Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Geographic ($9,400) also undercuts any other offering in the Master family with a second time-zone display by at least $1,400, making it a great buy this Father’s Day.

Ghurka Expediter No. 34 Briefcase

Originally introduced in 1979, the Expediter No. 34 ($1,395) was an instant classic that looks just as current now as it did then. Known for their impeccable quality and durability, Ghurka’s line of bags is entirely hand-made and designed to last a lifetime.

3×1 Denim

Building every pair out of their Mercer Street workshop in Manhattan, 3×1 has become the new premium denim brand to beat since its launch in 2011. Those outside of the city can order from a broad range of fits (from $245) made of some of the best and rarest denims from around the globe, while New York residents and visitors can opt for a bespoke fitting (from $1,500).

Czech & Speake Shaving Set

Depending on your Dad’s current grooming regiment, a sleek new shaving set from Czech & Speake could be a welcome addition to his morning routine. The minimalist Oxford and Cambridge shaving set ($575) comes with a badger-hair brush and shaving soap scented with lavender, peppermint, and rosemary