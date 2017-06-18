You’ll Want to Live in the New Tod’s x Mr Porter Capsule Collection all Summer Long

Capturing the essence of Italian high-summer style, the new capsule collection from Tod’s and Mr. Porter is choc-full of hot-weather essentials, as well as pieces that you’ll want to keep on hand as the temperatures begin to drop come September. Designed by Tod’s menswear creative director Andrea Incontri, the capsule collection features 27 pieces, ranging from brand staples like the iconic Gommino driving shoe to new designs like poolside-ready shorts and camp shirts.

Inspired by summer travel, the collection—with its color palette of cheery blues, bright reds, and crisp whites—encapsulates everything a stylish man would need for a getaway to Positano or Capri. A major design departure for the typically demure brand, the collection’s stand out pieces include a candy-striped swim short ($295) and camp shirt ($395) set that, when worn together, would look right at home at a swinging 1950s-era pool party. Luxurious suede bomber jackets in various shades of azure ($2,495) offer something a bit more subdued, and for something even more classic, go for a pair of the brand’s iconic Gommino driving shoes in a limited-edition camouflage-style print.

The collection, now available on MrPorter.com, also features exclusive renditions of Tod’s Sartorial Envelope suede bag, a leather version of which snagged a spot in this year’s Best of the Best roundup.