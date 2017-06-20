10 Top Italian-Made Blazers
Ferragamo, Boglioli, Isaia, and more: 10 essential jackets from top Italian menswear brands.
Top Italian menswear labels are showing classic tailored jackets in fresh, modern spring styles. Versatile and lightweight, this series of 10 stylish jackets was curated by Alex Badia, Women’s Wear Daily’s fashion director, for an installation that Robb Report created for Milan’s famous shopping street via Montenapoleone that was on display during men’s fashion week through June 20.