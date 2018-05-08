5 Swimsuits That Will Make a Splash This Summer

If you’ve already booked your summer vacation or need a good reason to plan one (and here are some of Robb Report’s getaway suggestions) these summer swim shorts should put you in planning mode. Whether you’re looking to lighten up in Orlebar Brown’s brightly hued Birds of Paradise patterned trunks or you want to show off your beach bod in Prada’s short shorts with vintage appeal—these looks will be sure to bring the heat. Traditionalists may opt for more subtle prints like Ermenegildo Zegna’s palm frond design, but for the power player only Vilebrequin’s top-of-the-line trunks stitched in 24-karat gold thread will suffice.