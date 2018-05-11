5 Ultimate Holdall Bags for Your Next Weekend Escape

How will you make the most out of your summer? Let these sophisticated weekender bags serve as a reminder of how to make the warmer months feel like one long vacation with quick jaunts out of town in between longer far-flung escapes. Built to last with style that will not only span decades, but maybe even a generation or two, these holdalls have a sophisticated aesthetic to match their carefully considered quality. Choose Brunello Cucinelli’s Italian crafted holdall for a touch of refined elegance or seriously splurge on 200 years of expertise with a James Purdey & Sons bag complete with secret compartments so you can discretely indulge in your vices while getting in a little extra R&R. Whatever your modus operandi, these elegant bags will have you slipping away in style.