Celebrate July 4th in Style with these 5 Luxuriously Patriotic Finds

From a star-spangled shirt to red- and white-striped slides, we’ve got your holiday packing list covered.

By on June 28, 2017
Frank Clegg genuine python duffle bag

Whether your Fourth of July plans consist of backyard barbeques, a weekend at the beach, or catching a fireworks show from a rooftop bar, make sure you stock your long-weekend getaway bag with laid-back staples that can do double duty throughout the day’s festivities. From a perfectly patriotic shirt to easy slides and a luxe weekend bag, keep reading to discover how to celebrate Independence Day in style.

