6 Colorful, Splashy Swim Shorts Perfect for Your Next Summer Getaway

With summertime officially in full swing, it’s time to make sure your swimwear wardrobe is ready for days spent lounging by the pool, relaxing at the beach, or soaking up rays on a yacht.

Whether you prefer a classic drawstring style or a more tailored pair that takes you seamlessly from the beach to the bar, throwing on a bold pair of swim shorts is the easiest way to incorporate colors and patterns that may be normally far outside of your comfort zone. The following six rainbow-bright pairs of swim trunks are the perfect way to inject some summertime fun into your holiday wardrobe.

Pink House Mustique

Based on the far-flung Caribbean island of Mustique, Pink House Mustique has been crafting island-ready swimwear since 2008. The brand’s designs all feature a distinct Caribbean flair and are often emblazoned with the flora and fauna found on the island. This royal blue pair of swim trunks ($135) features an intricate print of winding hibiscus flowers and subtle flashes of pink—making them perfect for long days spent on the water.

Incotex

Known for its immaculately tailored trousers, cult-favorite brand Incotex has branched out into swimwear this season. The capsule collection features refined, expertly cut suits in patterns that add just enough visual interest without stepping too far outside of the brand’s roots. Our favorite is this pair of brick-red swim shorts ($230), which will pair perfectly with a lightweight linen button-down and espadrilles when you are not splashing around in the water.

Sundek

One of the first brands to sponsor professional surfers, Sundek has been a favorite of both beach loungers and avid surfers since the 1970s. Today, the label still produces high-performance swimwear—each emblazoned with a cheeky rainbow-striped trim across the back. Go for a more subdued pair, such as the subtle camouflage-jacquard swim shorts pictured ($160), to let the rainbow trim take center stage.

Frescobol Carioca

Founded in 2009, young swimwear brand Frescobol Carioca has made a name for itself by crafting exuberant designs that capture the essence of the seaside culture of Rio de Janeiro. This playful, sunny yellow pair of swim shorts ($192) is as well suited for playing a game of Frescobol on the famous Copacabana Beach as it is for taking a slow day to bask in the sun by the comfort of your pool.

Vilebrequin

A pair of swim shorts from Vilebrequin—a go-to brand for high-quality, ultra-luxurious swimwear—is an investment that will pay dividends for seasons to come. Although these lush green-and-blue swim shorts ($280) feature an of-the-moment palm-frond print, its tailored fit and classic length ensure it will remain in heavy rotation throughout all of your summer getaways, both this year and next.

Battistoni

Famed Italian tailor Battistoni has also branched out from its buttoned-up designs this summer, offering a swimwear collection full of laid-back styles and prints. The Rome-based fashion house’s swim shorts all feature a classic fit punched up by whimsical floral, tile, and animal prints that would look at home both on the beaches of the Amalfi Coast and in the Hamptons. Of particular note is this lavender style (about $200), which features a tiny fish print and splashy red draw-string caps. (Call 310.274.4500 for availability)