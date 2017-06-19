The Vilebrequin X Karl Lagerfeld Capsule Collection is Seriously Chic

In between heading up the design teams at luxury powerhouses Chanel and Fendi and designing his own namesake label, Karl Lagerfeld has found the time to dip his toes into yet another design endeavor. Lagerfeld has joined forces under his namesake label with the cult-favorite French luxury swimwear brand Vilebrequin on a limited-edition capsule for both men and women.

The 8-piece collection includes electric-blue swimwear and beach accessories inspired by iconic Rivieras and coastlines. For men, there is a polo shirt and two styles of swim shorts—one a sleek tailored fit, and the other a more classic relaxed fit—and for women, there is a bikini, tunic, and swim shorts. The collection also includes a beach towel and zip-top clutch perfect for keeping your essentials safe and sand-free. The pieces, which range in price from $69 to $245, are marked with shades of azure blue and, in lieu of a logo are topped off with a black silhouette of Lagerfeld’s profile—as his sleek sunglasses and slicked-back ponytail have managed to reach the same iconic status as his designs. Expect to see Lagerfeld’s face everywhere from the beaches of Deauville and St. Tropez to the Hamptons and Palm Beach this summer.