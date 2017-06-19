The Vilebrequin X Karl Lagerfeld Capsule Collection is Seriously Chic

Fashion’s reigning king lends his sharp eye and iconic profile to luxury French swimwear

By on June 19, 2017
Karl Lagerfeld Vilebrequin collection
  View Gallery — 4   Photos

Related Articles

In between heading up the design teams at luxury powerhouses Chanel and Fendi and designing his own namesake label, Karl Lagerfeld has found the time to dip his toes into yet another design endeavor. Lagerfeld has joined forces under his namesake label with the cult-favorite French luxury swimwear brand Vilebrequin on a limited-edition capsule for both men and women.

The 8-piece collection includes electric-blue swimwear and beach accessories inspired by iconic Rivieras and coastlines. For men, there is a polo shirt and two styles of swim shorts—one a sleek tailored fit, and the other a more classic relaxed fit—and for women, there is a bikini, tunic, and swim shorts. The collection also includes a beach towel and zip-top clutch perfect for keeping your essentials safe and sand-free. The pieces, which range in price from $69 to $245, are marked with shades of azure blue and, in lieu of a logo are topped off with a black silhouette of Lagerfeld’s profile—as his sleek sunglasses and slicked-back ponytail have managed to reach the same iconic status as his designs. Expect to see Lagerfeld’s face everywhere from the beaches of Deauville and St. Tropez to the Hamptons and Palm Beach this summer.

More Menswear

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Menswear

More From Our Brands

ad