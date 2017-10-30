A Closer Look at the URWerk UR-105 CT Streamliner

Though we recently examined the rose gold URWerk UR-210 in a Watch of the Week feature and brought you the news of the UR-105 CT’s release back in early September, the impactful aesthetics of the brand’s 20th anniversary piece motivated us to take a moment to put it behind the lens. A fusion of the brand’s industrial design codes and the art deco influence from their early days in New York, the Streamliner ($68,700) has a unique “wrist-mounted space ship” character to it (in the best possible way).

Cased in a mix of titanium and steel, both coated in a matte black finish applied by physical vapor deposition, it can be argued that this is the most understated timepiece in the brand’s current collection. That said, its Super-Luminova treated neon yellow indices keep it from being all that under-the radar. Measuring 53mm from lug to lug, and 16.8mm thick at its widest point, the use of titanium relieves a reasonable amount of heft when compared to any of the brand’s gold-cased creations.

The novel cover plate (or engine bonnet, for lack of better terminology) is—in a way—similar to the hunter cases from the days of the pocket watch. It opens to reveal part of the timepiece’s inner workings, primarily its carousel and satellites used for time indication. Intricate and detailed as those inner workings are, the simple architectural lines of the cover plate and its large release button give its case a more complete look that would be achieved if the Streamliner were to “go topless.”