Bovet Presents Timepieces to Ben Stiller and Cuba Gooding Jr. at TIFF Gala

With the first weekend of the Toronto International Film Festival underway, the Bovet-sponsored Artists for Peace and Justice gala was a veritable hub of celebrity activism this past Sunday. The charitable organization—led by Paul Harris with the help of an Oscar-worthy platoon of celebrities on its board of directors—has been up and running since 2008, with a strong focus on supporting the growth and education of the people of Haiti.

The annual gala brought together the likes of Cuba Gooding Jr. and Ben Stiller (among others), both of whom were presented with Bovet timepieces as a thank you for their ongoing support of the charity. Cuba received a Fleurier Jumping Hour timepiece, whereas Stiller received a piece from the Amadeo Fleurier collection.

Now 5 years into their partnership with the charity, Bovet continues to contribute $1 million to the efforts of Artists for Peace and Justice annually, with no signs of backing down. “My will to give hope to Haiti’s children through dignified education, perseverance, and pride is indefectible,” said Pascal Raffy, the owner of Bovet. “Bovet’s commitment alongside Artists for Peace and Justice is stronger than ever, and I am proud to exclusively devote Bovet’s charity endeavors to the poorest and most deserving youth.”

Over the course of the gala, a broad range of items were auctioned off, including a VIP Excursion to Formula E in Marrakech that included some personal time with Formula E founder Alejandro Agag, a large original painting by the street artist known as Mr. Brainwash, and a private atelier tour with designer Zach Posen accompanied by Susan Sarandon.

All told, the auction raised $1.1 million dollars, and thanks to Artists for Peace and Justice, 100 percent of these funds will go directly to scholarships and health care for thousands of children each year.