Bulgari’s Customizable Serpenti Watches Slither into Boutiques This Month

Bulgari came out swinging this year by unveiling its record-breaking micro-rotor Octo Finissimo Automatic, but that wasn’t all they had up its sleeve for 2017. Alongside the six brands whose bespoke divisions we recently discussed, Bulgari announced that it would be offering an extensive customization program for its recently refreshed Serpenti line. The new models are fitted with a quick-change strap system and prices start at a very conservative $3,850, but most notably, clients will be able to use an online configurator and complete their transaction through the brand’s website. Once purchased, the watches are sent to the nearest Bulgari boutique for pickup—a process Bulgari has implemented to preserve the intimate interpersonal experience that comes with a proper luxury shopping experience. The first round of Serpenti models have arrived in Bulgari boutiques and each comes with a second, complimentary interchangeable strap; the web configurator is expected to be go live soon.

The new models can be customized with a variety of options. The 27 mm case is available in steel or rose gold, either with or without a diamond-set bezel. From there, an anticipated six dial options—including lacquer, enamel, sunburst, and mother-of-pearl—and a broad array of colored calf leather and Karung snakeskin straps can be mixed and matched to your heart’s content. There is already talk of the strap and dial offerings expanding further when the program is up and running, which is of little surprise. Fellow LVMH brand Louis Vuitton is also set to begin offering a quick-change strap system on its newly refreshed Tambour line, including straps made of every material the house uses in its other lines. Given the depth and breadth of Bulgari’s leather goods offerings, we wouldn’t put it past the brand to take a similar approach as Louis Vuitton, allowing its customer base to match their new Serpenti watch to their purses or wallets on the fly. (bulgari.com)