Chopard Leverages Traditional Dial Masters for L.U.C XP Urushi Year of the Dog

Continuing its time-honored tradition of releasing watches in tribute to Chinese astrology, Chopard has just unveiled its newest release: the L.U.C XP Urushi Year of the Dog watch (price upon request). Understanding the need to execute something truly exceptional, Chopard once again called upon Master Kiichiro Masumaro to oversee the creation of the latest of many L.U.C XP Urushi dials. Masumaro is recognized as a master of his art and has been raised to the status of “national human treasure” in Japan.

The dials have been executed with great care by the Urushi Grand Master Minori Koizumi. For this collaborative endeavor, Chopard secured the services of the Yamada Heiando company, official purveyor to the Japanese imperial family. As you can see in the extensive gallery above, the process of creating these dials is incredibly painstaking and multifaceted, requiring a mix of lacquering, hand-painting, appliqué, and other traditional techniques.

The elegant new timepiece features the self-winding L.U.C 96.17-L movement and is equipped with two barrels, ensuring a power reserve of 65 hours. Thanks to the use of a compact micro-rotor, the caliber is quite slender, allowing Chopard to keep its rose-gold case down to a modest thickness of 6.8 mm (and 39.5 mm across). The release will be limited to 88 pieces worldwide and is anticipated in retailers ahead of Chinese New Year 2018.