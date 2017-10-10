Early Release of Drive Time Expanded Edition Appearing at WatchTime New York This Weekend

Originally published in spring of 2016, DRIVE TIME: Watches Inspired by Inspired by Automobiles, Motorcycles and Racing, penned by Aaron Sigmond, was an instant classic for automotive and horological aficionados alike. A comprehensive encyclopedia on the relationship between timekeeping and automobiles since its inception, the first Drive Time did not last long on the shelves (though new examples are trading hands through unknown retailers on Amazon for as much as $995), and many enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting this follow-up edition.

Ahead of its scheduled February release, a modest 150 copies of the new Expanded Edition—including 50 new pages as well as significant tweaks and adjustments throughout—are headed for WatchTime New York, the city’s largest recurring public watch fair. Friends and fans of TAG Heuer in Manhattan are first in the queue to receive the freshly printed copies, though depending on how the weekend plays out, it may not take a close relationship with your local TAG authorized dealer to snag a copy for your very own.

Though significantly updated, the 272-page lexicon of horological history, published by Rizzoli New York, retains its thoughtful foreword from automotive guru Jay Leno as well as an afterword by LVMH watch division president Jean-Claude Biver. While no guarantees have been made about how much legwork it will take to get your hands on a copy this coming Friday and Saturday in New York, this will be your one-and-only shot to pick up the Drive Time Expanded Edition before the holiday season comes and goes.