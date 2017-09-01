Bespoke State of Mind: Ermenegildo Zegna’s Master Tailor Travels the World for Bespoke Client Meetings

Although Ermenegildo Zegna has been offering made-to-measure suiting for roughly 40 years, it took until 2017 for the firm to craft the ultimate bespoke wardrobe experience. Based out of a small atelier in Milan, Zegna will not only create bespoke suiting but also offer sportswear, leather pieces, knitwear, and shoes.

Regardless of the garment, the process takes roughly 3 months and four appointments to ensure the perfect design and fit is achieved. Of particular benefit to those living stateside, traveling to Italy is not mandatory; Zegna’s master tailor is scheduled to travel internationally for client meetings around the globe.

The choices available to clients are equally vast in materials as they are in garment types. For suits, jackets, and overcoats, over 900 fabrics are on offer, as are more than 230 for shirts, with many said fabrics coming from Zegna’s own factories in Trivero, Italy.

For those willing to make the trek to Milan, the brand has put significant effort into perfecting the visitor experience. The atelier is located on the top floor of the Zegna building on via Montenapoleone, albeit accessed by a private entrance. The 1,152-square-foot space has a warm, endearing, apartment-like feel, replete with Harry Bertoia chairs and Fontana Arte lamps that give the space an eclectic Milanese charm. Whether for the first introduction or for a final fitting, a visit to the atelier would not be time wasted.