8 Amazing Dive Watches for the Adventurous Dad

If dad is due for a well-earned thank you come Father’s Day this year, there are few gifts as meaningful and timeless as a new wristwatch. A new dive watch like one of the eight to grace our list will be utilitarian enough to join him through any daily task or adventure, all while reminding him how much his family truly cares. We’ve pulled selections from all over the luxury watch market, including Cartier, Rolex, and Audemars Piguet, to bring you a varied cross-section of the dive watch category to suit all tastes and interests.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sea-Dweller

To many, the Rolex dive watches—namely the Sea-Dweller and Submariner—are the benchmark against which any good dive watch is measured. Updated for 2017, the Sea-Dweller ($11,350) celebrates its 50th anniversary this year with the return of red text on the dial; a larger, 43 mm case; and the addition of a cyclops lens for the date—a feature previously unseen on the 4,000-foot-rated dive watch.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Diver

Though much less utilitarian than the Sea-Dweller, Audemars Piguet’s latest variants of the Offshore Diver (starting from $19,000) are just as rough-and-ready as any of their competition. Rated to a depth of 984 feet and equipped with an internal rotating bezel operated via its 10 o’clock crown, the Offshore Divers feature an intricately detailed “Méga Tapisserie” dial and applied indices clad in a healthy coating of luminescent material to ensure good low-light legibility. These 2017 novelties have already arrived in boutiques, and are a perfect choice when a splash of color is in the cards.

Panerai Luminor Submersible 1950 3 Days Automatic Acciaio

Variants of the Luminor Submersible have long been the hidden gems of Panerai’s vast collection, and for 2017, the brand has added the 1950 3 Days Automatic Acciaio ($8,700) to satisfy the ever-growing demand for a heavy-duty diver. A three-day power reserve is delivered by its in-house manufactured automatic movement, which is visible via a sapphire crystal exhibition case back.

Bell & Ross BR03-92 Diver

After discontinuing the BR 02 a few years back, we began to wonder if Bell & Ross would ever return to the dive watch segment. Lo and behold, the brand recently opted to pair a dive bezel and screw-down crown with the classic square case design that has long been part of its core collection. In sticking with current size trends, the BR03-92 Diver ($3,700) is offered in with a moderate 42 mm case diameter.

Breitling Superocean Héritage II

Freshly redesigned to more closely match the vintage dive watches from Breitling’s early years, the new Superocean Héritage II is offered in both 42 mm and 46 mm case sizes (from $4,075), providing suitable options for any wrist size. Both examples are available on rubber, leather, or mesh straps, and are powered by in-house manufactured, chronometer-certified automatic movements.

Bulgari Diagono Scuba

The Bulgari Diagono Scuba ($6,500) has been in the brand’s core lineup for years, though for 2017, the brand opted to add an extra punch of color to the equation. Powered by an in-house manufactured BVL 191 self-winding caliber, the 984-foot diver is a compact and comfortable 41 mm in diameter, letting its vibrant yellow color grab attention without added bulk. A healthy coating of Super-LumiNova on its indices and hands and a scalloped bezel ensure the Scuba delivers on function as well as form.

Cartier Calibre de Cartier Diver

Also on the “out of the ordinary” list is Cartier’s beautiful dive watch, launched in this bold blue hue for 2016. The Calibre de Cartier Diver in pink gold ($25,000) airs on the side of lifestyle over serious diving tool, though it still boasts similar dive-ready specs to its competition—a screw-down crown, timing bezel, and 300m depth rating. The hefty piece also uses a ceramic bezel insert that’s much thicker than what’s seen on most dive watches out there, adding a unique aesthetic touch when viewed from most angles.

Bremont Supermarine S300/S301

Bremont unveiled a trio of new vintage-inspired Supermarine models at an event in London earlier this year. The new models (from $4,095) sacrifice the previous version’s 1,660 feet of depth rating in favor of a more svelte 40 mm case (previous version were only available in 43 mm case sizes)—making the pieces much more wearable for the many collectors who are used to smaller vintage timepieces. Interestingly, the “Type 300” nomenclature sticks to the brand’s aviation heritage, as it is a nod to the build code of the original Spitfire fighter plane prototype. Mating a very vintage-inspired design language with Bremont’s unique Trip-Tick case design makes the Type 300/301 a real standout amongst the many dive watch options out there.