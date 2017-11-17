New H. Moser & Cie. Endeavour Tourbillon Concept Dials In Minimalism to Its Purest Form

Just in time for a presentation at Dubai Watch Week, H. Moser & Cie (HMC) has launched the latest in its growing series of Concept watches: the Endeavour Tourbillon Concept ($69,000). As with past models, the new piece is entirely stripped of its indices, showing only hands, its gorgeous fumée dial, and an exposed flying tourbillon encased in 18-karat white gold.

Continuing to focus on expanding its range of calibers, HMC has its 804 self-winding caliber powering this new model, featuring a 3-day power reserve and a 60-second flying tourbillon placed prominently at the 6 o’clock position. That said, this is no ordinary tourbillon once the details are examined.

Reminiscent of tourbillons offered by Laurent Ferrier (among others), Moser opted to create a double hairspring for this model, with its flat hairsprings being designed and produced in-house. The benefit of this configuration is simple—with both hairsprings operating in opposition of one another, the movement of the balance’s point of gravity when one hairspring expands is counteracted by the other, significantly improving the caliber’s accuracy and isochronism. To combat the frequent plight of complex servicing, Moser has designed the tourbillon as a modular component, which greatly simplifies future service requirements.

Attendees of Dubai Watch Week will be the first to see the brand’s latest creation in the flesh, with deliveries of the 20 examples beginning by the end of the month.