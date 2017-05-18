Hublot Launches New Classic Fusion Chronograph Berluti

Hublot continues to push boundaries with the use of new materials, and after the resounding success of their first collaboration, the brand has unveiled a second offering designed in partnership with Berluti. This time offered as a self-winding chronograph in either black ceramic or Hublot’s proprietary 18-karat King Gold, the legendary French shoemaker added another layer of intricacy to the pieces by applying their trademark Scritto design to the leather dials of both releases, rather than reserving it solely for its rubber-backed leather straps. The process required to craft a watch dial out of leather—one that will not succumb to drying and cracking after years sealed in a watch case—was not an easy one, but Olga Berluti proved capable of developing an appropriate method, and we are happy to see it being carried on after the initial collaboration.

These two new models—limited to 250 examples each—are arriving in Hublot boutiques later this month, priced at $16,700 for black ceramic and $36,700 for King Gold. Each piece comes in an oversized Scritto leather-clad presentation box, which is loaded with a complete leather care kit so owners can ensure proper maintenance and care of their straps, and any other Berluti leather goods that may be hiding in the closet. (hublot.com)