Fabrics and Fashion: 3 Brands Prove Style and Textiles Make the Perfect Pairing

Collaborative efforts are running rampant in menswear of late, and brands such as Santoni, Adidas, and Hublot have carved out a unique niche when it comes to their partnerships. Rather than collaborating with other fashion houses, this trio has turned to the world of textiles to help their new releases stand out.

Whether the longstanding furniture and drapery masters Rubelli of Italy or the modernist and artistically driven Kvadrat from Denmark, it’s a shared passion for color and texture that helps these brands find a common thread. Each of the three collaborations is a fluid expression of both brands involved, and worthy of adding to your current “must-have” list.

Adidas × Kvadrat

Though not one to appear frequently on Robb Report, Adidas deserves a nod in this category for its collaboration with Kvadrat—the Danish textile powerhouse known for a long-standing commitment to the arts and a recent collaboration with Raf Simons. Their Stan Smith Kvadrat sneakers ($110) are now available online, and knowing the usual trend with sneaker collaborations, we don’t expect them to be around for long.

Hublot × Italia Independent

Hublot is no stranger to partnerships, though the launch of the Classic Fusion Chronograph Italia Independent Prince de Galles came as a bit of a surprise. Tastefully selected Rubinacci fabrics are used for both the dials and straps of the six-piece collection (ranging from $15,100 to $35,100), giving the pieces a uniform sartorial charm unlike anything else on the market.

Santoni × Rubelli

Santoni’s ongoing partnership with Rubelli is now in its fifth year and remains a quintessential expression of Italian flair. The collection has included a broad range of Santoni’s classic styles for both men and women including tasseled loafers, Oxfords, and other Santoni classics clad in Rubelli’s Venetian-inspired fabrics.