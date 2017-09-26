HYT Unveils a Duo of Sporting New Limited-Edition Models

Though technically related to two very distinct sports—soccer and endurance racing—there is a clear link between this pair of limited-edition releases from HYT. Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Panis, and Fabien Barthez are all masters of their respective crafts (Griezmann claims soccer, while Panis and Barthez command endurance racing), and each have a particular lust for performance that’s well-suited to HYT’s edgy brand identity.

“Our starting point is always people and the emotions which our creations evoke. Antoine, Fabien, and Olivier were simultaneously drawn to HYT—almost in unison. We are incredibly proud to count such great sporting talents among our fans, and we would like to show our gratitude by creating an HYT limited edition especially for them,” explains HYT’s CEO Grégory Dourde.

In the case of the H4 Panis-Barthez Compétition, a jet-black DLC case, partially skeletonized hand-wound caliber, and colorful details matching the team’s steering wheels all pay a reasonable nod to the brand’s racing endeavors. Its bridges also feature cutouts not found on other H4 models—a nod to the lightweight engineering found throughout the motorsport world. As a final detail, its caliber also features a dynamo-powered light module that illuminates the H4’s fluid ring. When it came to designing the Panis Barthez piece, using the H4 was a logical move, considering the team would be racing the 24 Hours of Le Mans where this illumination would come in handy (at least conceptually).

In the case of the H1 for Antoine Griezmann, the design simply came down to personal preference. Clad in blue PVD titanium with a contrasting white strap, the color combo came down to the French forward’s favorite colors for this 20-piece limited edition. The stylish color combination suits the design of the H1 perfectly, and, in all honesty, this could just as easily have passed as a new colorway from the brand had the new ambassadorship not been mentioned. Both of the pieces are expected to be on sale before the end of the year, priced at $65,000 for the H1 and$95,000 for the H4.