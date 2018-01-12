Jaeger-LeCoultre Debuts New Reverso Tribute Duoface Limited Edition

In 2016, Jaeger-LeCoultre celebrated the 85th anniversary of its flagship wristwatch, the Reverso, by presenting a collection winnowed down to three key lines: the Reverso Classic, Reverso Tribute, and Reverso One.

Last month, the Tribute series, which was designed to accommodate the collection’s more complicated models, welcomed a new limited edition—the 18-karat pink-gold Reverso Tribute Duoface, which possesses twice the charm of the beloved Art Deco–era original.

That’s because the Duoface, as its name suggests, is equipped with two dials, each displaying a different time zone. The front dial features a sleek sun-ray motif in slate gray, hand-applied hour markers, and a small seconds display in a round subdial positioned at 6 o’clock. The dial on the flipside includes a day/night indicator against a silvery background while bearing a Clous de Paris guilloché and an opaline finish.

The pièce de résistance, however, is the watch’s two-tone cordovan leather strap, presented in fetching shades of light and dark brown. Made by the artisans at Casa Fagliano—the legendary Argentinian boot maker founded in Buenos Aires in 1892—the strap has the soft, supple quality of the firm’s prized polo boots.

“The maison and the renowned bootmaker have a great number of values in common,” says Geoffroy Lefebvre, deputy CEO of Jaeger-LeCoultre. “Both our realms share a passion for the product, respect for expert craftsmanship, meticulous attention to detail, and the pursuit of perfection. This is what defines ‘the maker spirit’ that is the fabric of our history and DNA.”

Available exclusively in Jaeger-LeCoultre boutiques worldwide, the Duoface model comes on a strap engraved with the words “Limited Edition – One of 100.” It marks the fourth joint effort between the watchmaker and family-owned atelier. Their 7-year partnership has yielded three previous models on Casa Fagliano straps: the Grande Reverso Ultra Thin Tribute to 1931 (2011), the Grande Reverso Ultra Thin Duoface (blue dial, 2013), and the Grande Reverso Ultra Thin Pink Gold (2014).

The price of the new limited edition is expected to be finalized later this month.