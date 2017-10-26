Porcelain Prowess Becomes Latest Unveiling from Laurent Ferrier

Even before the launch of this new Porcelain Limited edition, there was no arguing that the majority of Laurent Ferrier’s creations follow more traditional design codes. This latest release takes this design DNA one step further, boasting a crisp, white porcelain dial fashioned at the hand of masters of the craft.

The dial uses black breguet-style numerals—with the 12 o’clock indice in red—alongside small, gold-applied minute plots. Its running-seconds subdial also features red accents, providing balance to the 12 o’clock market. In order to protect and preserve the porcelain, a layer of clear enamel is also added, giving the dial a more reflective finish.

The self-winding FBN 229.01 caliber—equipped with a unidirectional pawl-fitted micro-rotor and offering a 3-day power reserve—beats at the heart of this new release. The in-house caliber is developed, assembled, and adjusted in the Laurent Ferrier workshops and is fitted with a silicon escapement featuring a double direct impulse on the balance. Laurent Ferrier’s cases have long been one of the brands’ strong points, and this porcelain dial is no exception. Its mirror-polished white-gold case—measuring a square 41 mm × 41 mm—is exceptionally finished, and the curvatures of its flanks align perfectly with its crystal, making its name of Galet (French for pebble) a logical one.