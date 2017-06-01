3 New Polo-Inspired Watches from Hublot, Piaget, and Jaeger-LeCoultre

Of the many sports that watch brands sponsor, polo remains one the least-recognized by collectors, though it continues to be an impressive source of inspiration for new timepieces. The sport of kings fueled the creation of one of the most iconic dress watches in existence (more on that later), as well as a healthy assortment of limited editions over the past few decades. Here we highlight three new watches now available in boutiques that will ensure you’re wearing the perfect piece on or alongside the polo field this season.

Hublot Classic Fusion AeroFusion Chronograph: Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Special Edition

Available solely at the Hublot boutique on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan starting May 30 and limited to only 10 pieces worldwide, the Hublot Classic Fusion AeroFusion Chronograph: Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Special Edition is a nod to the 10th Anniversary of the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic (held this year on June 3). A particularly tasteful collaboration, the black ceramic-cased chronograph will be sold with both a black rubber strap and Veuve Clicquot Orange alligator strap to match its contrasting orange central-seconds hand. The self-winding chronograph will be priced at $17,700.

Piaget Polo S Limited Edition

The Polo collection has been a mainstay of the Piaget portfolio since 1979 and received a significant refresh in 2016. This year, the brand has added an additional casual touch to the line in the form of case-fitted rubber straps and a black ADLC-treated bezel, making the new watch that much more cohesive to sporting activity. Priced at $11,950 for the chronograph and $8,900 for the 3-hand model, each Polo S Limited Edition will be restricted to 888 examples worldwide.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso

In the 1930s, polo players were at a loss when it came to on-field timekeeping. The timepieces of the day all used glass crystals, and one renegade ball could result in the untimely demise of a wristwatch. Thankfully, Jaeger-LeCoultre had the answer in the form of the Reverso, known for its ability to flip its case over to a steel face and protecting its inner workings. Though by no means new, the Reverso deserves a home in every respectable collection, and it is always a welcome sight at an equestrian competition.