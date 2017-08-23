OMEGA Adds the Brand’s First World Timer to Aqua Terra Collection

Initially previewed at Basel back in March, OMEGA formally dropped cover on the refresh of the Aqua Terra line (from $5,400) this past week, leading with one significant surprise; the introduction of the brand’s first ever world time watch. Limited to only 87 pieces worldwide ($48,600), the piece represents new territory for the brand, executed in a unique platinum and white gold alloy.

Its multi-piece dial also uses the new alloy, though in a texture-filled sandblasted finish. The center portion of its dial switches to sapphire as a base, which has been hand-finished with an enamel world map. As with the balance of the updated collection, the Aqua Terra World Timer is master chronometer certified.

Aside from this improved accuracy, the update to the Aqua Terra line is distinctly visual. The volume of text on each dial has been decreased, with the water resistance indication moving to its caseback. The stripes adorning the dials of many models, meant to replicate the teak decking prevalent in yachting, are now horizontal rather than vertical. At a more functional level, its crown is now slightly conical and does not recess into the side of its case, improving on ease of operation. Finishing off the visual refresh, a new rubber strap design integrates a metal end link at the edge of the case.

The new Aqua Terra models are en-route to Omega boutiques and retailers worldwide, and are expected on sale by early September.