Panerai Goes Green with Latest Limited-Edition Releases

We’ve said it before: Green is rapidly becoming the new “it” color of the watch industry. Back in the spring, we took a look at some of the luxury watch brands getting on the green bandwagon, and earlier this month, Panerai decided to return to the category with the unveiling of a Radiomir 1940 3 Days Acciaio ($9,200), Radiomir 8 Days Titanio ($12,100), and Luminor 1950 Chrono Monopulsante 8 Days GMT Titanio ($18,100) in a crisp forest-meets-army-green.

While all are powered by hand-wound calibers that were developed and manufactured in-house by Panerai, the gem of the lot is certainly the Luminor 1950. The 44-mm piece combines the practicality of a GMT complication with a 30-minute chronograph in a lightweight and rugged titanium case.

Limited to 300, 250, and 200 pieces, respectively, the new dial variants share the same cachet as the long-discontinued bronze-cased Panerai watches that quickly became a hit amongst the Paneristi and other collectors worldwide.

While there has been some debate recently about Panerai’s increasing volume of limited-edition watches and its impacts on long-term collectability, the brand seems intent on keeping the volume of each of these releases suppressed enough to not turn the collector market on its head—at least for the time being.