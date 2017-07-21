New RM 67-02 High Jump and Sprint are Richard Mille’s Lightest Automatic Watches Yet

Furthering his partnership with world-class athletes, Richard Mille unveiled two new watches on Thursday—the RM 67-02 High Jump Mutaz Barshim and Sprint Wayde Van Niekerk ($120,500). Colored in tribute to each athlete’s national flag—Qatar for Barshim and South Africa for Van Niekerk—the new pieces combine the brand’s advancements in composite technologies with the compact aesthetics of the first RM 67 automatic model.

Both Quartz and Carbon TPT composites have been deployed to produce the case, which the brand continues to tout as some of the lightest and most shock-resistant case materials available. Each piece tips the scales at only 32 grams—eight grams less than the astounding RM 50-03 launched earlier this year. And at only 7.8mm thick, they’re as close to a second skin as the master watchmaker has ever come.

These new releases were created especially for Barshim and Van Niekerk to wear in competition at the IAAF World Championships taking place Aug. 4-13 in London. The two world champions will be competing alongside Yohan Blake, who has been a friend and ambassador of Richard Mille for several years.

These two new releases are available now in a limited edition run through Richard Mille retailers worldwide. At time of publishing, the number of pieces slated for production was not disclosed.