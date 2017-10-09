// RR One

GET THE MAGAZINE

Subscribe today and save up to 66%*, plus get free access to the iPad and iPhone editions.

Subscribe

An Odometer-Style Complication Becomes Richard Mille’s Latest Limited Edition

The RM 70-01 breaks new ground both mechanically and aesthetically.

By on October 9, 2017
Richard Mille RM 70-01 Alain Prost Tourbillon
  View Gallery — 5   Photos

Related Articles

In what is certainly his most unconventional case design, Richard Mille unveiled the RM 70-01 Tourbillon Alain Prost, a watch dedicated to the four-time Formula 1 champion’s personal passion for cycling. The $815,500 tourbillon’s principal function is to record a cyclist’s yearly total of kilometers ridden, which can be entered manually after each ride on a roller-based totalizer. The most striking aspect of the design is the asymmetric carbon TPT case that curves in one direction and also slopes away from the crown.

“It is totally designed to fit the wrist,” says Mille. “It is meant to be worn on the right wrist because, in cycling, you are very often in a position where the crown can hurt. The design is also aerodynamic and very light.” The weight savings come from the carbon case and titanium movement, a material that is extremely difficult to finish with polished, angled surfaces.

Richard Mille RM 70-01 Alain Prost

Richard Mille RM 70-01 Alain Prost Barrel  Photo: Courtesy Didier Gourdon

Like many of Mille’s extreme-sports models, the design has been exhaustively tested for shock resistance. And while it is likely that only a small percentage of the 30 pieces that are slated for construction will be used as intended, this new interpretation will undoubtedly find a home in Mille’s long-standing cult of performance watchmaking.

Richard Mille RM 70-01 Alain Prost Profile

Richard Mille RM 70-01 Alain Prost Profile  Photo: Courtesy Didier Gourdon

More Watch Collector

Comments

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Watch Collector

More From Our Brands

ad