An Odometer-Style Complication Becomes Richard Mille’s Latest Limited Edition

In what is certainly his most unconventional case design, Richard Mille unveiled the RM 70-01 Tourbillon Alain Prost, a watch dedicated to the four-time Formula 1 champion’s personal passion for cycling. The $815,500 tourbillon’s principal function is to record a cyclist’s yearly total of kilometers ridden, which can be entered manually after each ride on a roller-based totalizer. The most striking aspect of the design is the asymmetric carbon TPT case that curves in one direction and also slopes away from the crown.

“It is totally designed to fit the wrist,” says Mille. “It is meant to be worn on the right wrist because, in cycling, you are very often in a position where the crown can hurt. The design is also aerodynamic and very light.” The weight savings come from the carbon case and titanium movement, a material that is extremely difficult to finish with polished, angled surfaces.

Like many of Mille’s extreme-sports models, the design has been exhaustively tested for shock resistance. And while it is likely that only a small percentage of the 30 pieces that are slated for construction will be used as intended, this new interpretation will undoubtedly find a home in Mille’s long-standing cult of performance watchmaking.