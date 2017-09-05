12 Haute Horlogerie Masters That Will Battle for Watchmaking’s Most Coveted Prize

VIEW SLIDESHOW

The Grand Prix D’Horlogerie de Genève—considered by many to be the veritable Academy Awards of fine watchmaking—are rapidly approaching, and the jury has revealed their official pre-selections in each of its 12 categories. In total, 72 watches will battle for the coveted prize of the “Aiguille D’Or”, the prize for 2017’s best and most innovative creation. Reflecting back on our last year editorially, no less than a dozen of the competing watches caught our attention once unveiled, each of which we’ve chosen to feature again here.